Transgenders complain of neglect by social welfare department

Collector promises to give relief to all those without ration cards

Virudhunagar

A large section of transgenders of Virudhunagar district complain that they have been left out in the list of beneficiaries of State government’s COVID assistance to transgenders.

“While 254 of us got ₹ 1,000 each in two instalments during last year’s lockdown, the number has come down by over 100 this year,” one of the transgenders said.

The third gender persons were shocked when they got details of the beneficiaries on their mobile phone on Monday night. The district administration had planned to distribute the assistance of ₹ 2,000 to 112 persons, who had no ration cards.

“At least last year, a lot of philanthropists and elected representatives gave us essential goods, along with the government’s assistance. But now we have not got anything,” said Thulasi (37), who lives in Srivilliputtur.

Out of the 48 transgenders in the locality, only 12 were in the list of beneficiaries, she said. The transgenders alleged a big mistake in preparing the list. “No one contacted us for verification,” she said.

At least three transgenders told that they were not given any concrete reply from the office of District Social Welfare Officer as to why their names had been removed. “When the officials themselves ignore us, how can we find fault with society that refuses to accept us,” she asked.

The transgenders were not able either to find jobs or seek alms as most shops remained closed. “We have pressure from our houseowners to pay rent,” said another transgender, Poovarasi (named changed).

Most of the transgenders were living in small groups or alone in rented houses.

When his attention was drawn to the issue, Collector R. Kannan said he had instructed officials to include all transgenders who did not have ration cards. “As of now, all those who don’t have ration cards will get the benefit. We will wait for further instructions from the government for others,” Mr. Kannan said.

However, the transgenders wondered how temple priests who had got benefits as ration cardholders also were given additional benefits.

Another transgender Ramyamma (50) of Padanthal said amputation of two toes on her feet had almost crippled her mobility for more than a year.

“Though I have an identity card for transgender, even last year I was denied assistance. After repeated promises of depositing the money in my account, the DSWO officials ditched me. I could not pursue it further due to my ill health. I don’t have a ration card, but still my name has not been included in the list of beneficiaries,” she rued.