Transgender women enjoy the sport

MADURAIThe jallikattu held at Alaganallur on Friday saw two transgender women – K. Shilpa and N. Ramya – who had come from Madurai city to view the event with all enthusiasm. “I wore my fineries to see jallikattu this year. This is a festival for me,” said K. Shilpa.

Ms. Shilpa said she had watched the sport from afar in her childhood. However, the participation in the ‘Jallikattu protest’ in 2017 left a strong impact on her and her friends. “When we took part in the parotest, we were venerated and celebrated for lending our voice. For the first time, we were not ‘othered’ or mistreated. For the same reason, we decided to come here and watch the sport,” she said.

Ms. Ramya said she had enjoyed jallikattu and was looking to explore the world outside the arena and possibly shop before she went back to the city. Both of them had been studying for bank exams and hoped to get employment soon, they said. “This is a break in between,” she says.