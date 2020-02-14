Transgender turns a page by starting a library in Dindigul

In a first of its kind, a transgender Gunavathi, founder of “Thaaikoodu” has launched a library here for the benefit of the community and among others on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI (M) former MLA Balabharathi said that disseminating knowledge is a good initiative. In a society, when the transgender community was fighting several odds, the initiative of Gunavathi was commendable. “The library should help the transgenders come to the mainstream and give them the confidence to face challenges boldly,” she added.

The State government should encourage transgenders, who have been sidelined and have not been given the due recognition, she said. Explaining the background of Gunavathi, the former MLA said that despite having completed M.Sc. Psychology, Gunavathi, who has been working in the Government Hospital here since 2013, was yet to be given a confirmation.

Like Gunavathi, there were many transgenders, who would shine if given proper recognition by the official machinery, Ms. Balabharathi said. She appealed to the TN government to provide them employment as economic upliftment would prevent the transgenders from attempting to end their lives or indulge in other means for their livelihood.

Thanking the donors who had gifted close to 1,500 books for the library, Gunavathi said that they had originally planned to start the library on March 8, 2019. However, they faced difficulties in getting space for rent in the town. With great difficulty, the library has been opened and she hoped the books here would be well utilised by the locals.

The transgenders should equip themselves with knowledge as it would give them the confidence to face their lives in a dignified manner. The Thaikoodu founder appealed to philanthropists to come forward and contribute liberally for the development of the library, which would be the first library started by a transgender in Tamil Nadu, Gunavathi felt.