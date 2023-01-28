Transgender Resource Centre opens its doors for all

January 28, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MADURAI

With thunderous applause to every short film and documentary screened at the sixth annual day celebrations of the Transgender Resource Centre, yet another platform for a mosaic of creators to exchange thoughts and views was well utilised.

“We strive every day for an inclusive society and the theme of the event titled ‘Madurai Cinemas’ is a step forward in that direction. It has brought together creators to bridge the invisible gaps, connect through art, and simply just to spark a conversation,” said Priya Babu, director of the centre.

The centre was conceived to be a one-stop location providing study materials accessible to students and scholars researching the trans community.

As many as 14 short films and four documentaries on various themes, crafted by Madurai-based filmmakers, were screened at Gandhi Memorial Museum. After every screening, a review of the film was shared by members from the trans community, giving the creators a sneak peek to watch a film through a transperson’s lenses.

A documentary titled ‘Kidharigal’ made by final year students of Journalism and Mass Communication at Madurai Kamaraj University threw light upon how the grazing lands for cows are shrinking due to urbanisation, thereby affecting cowherds.

“It is the first time we are screening our work since there are not many opportunities for documentaries to see the light of the day in the city,” said T. Sindhu, a final year student at MKU.

The event was a launch pad for Mu. Senthil Murugan, whose first short film ‘Veyilodu Vilaiyaadi,’ was a beautiful portrayal of the lengths a father goes to buy ‘goli gundu’ (round marble stones) for his sons growing up in a city. The film was made richer by visually challenged musicians S. Kokilan and V. Jeevaraj.

The man behind the short film ‘My dad’ V. Balaji, who is pursuing Film Studies course at MKU, said: “It was a new experience and the suggestions on script and even technical aspects proved to be helpful.”

While ‘Poovai’ by P. Arun Vijay dealt with how society’s stereotypes stand as a wall for a father to accept her trans daughter, S. Viji, a Class IX student of Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district, said that a few films on trans people create the thought not to look at them differently and “be accepting.”

Apart from this, stalls offering books on the trans community, and costumes of periodical short film ‘Arikandi,’ about a transwoman warrior of Tamil Nadu, were up for sale.

Later, all the filmmakers were felicitated with certificates and mementos by guests, including members of NGOs, professors, advocates, who presided over the day-long event.