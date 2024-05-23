Transgender Resource Centre holds art workshop

Transgender Resource Centre in Madurai is conducting a three-day art workshop for LGBTQIA+ Community from May 23.

Solu, a physiotherapist, and Shalini, Manager of the centre, were present at the inaugural of the workshop which was conducted by Saravanan, a wall painter. “The objective of the workshop is to provide a platform to express their feelings and emotions in a supportive and inclusive environment,” Dr. Solu said. Art is an apt medium for self-expression.

The first day saw the participants learning oil pastel work. Glass painting and pencil drawing will follow. “We hit upon the idea of conducting the art workshop because the LGBTQIA community has a connection with colours (their rainbow flag reflects the diverse nature of these people). The workshop has been planned for 10 persons. If needed, more such workshops will be conducted,” Ms. Shalini said.

Titanic, a 20-year-old transwoman, said, “I love art in all forms. Many encouraged me to take part in the workshop so that I can make a living out of art since we still haven’t reached a stage where we could get anything easily.”

Jaya, a 30-year-old transwoman who works as an art teacher, said, “I know drawing but I want to learn something new. We are desperate for avenues that could help us uplift our lives.”

