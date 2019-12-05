Transgender Film Fest on Dec.11, 12

MADURAI

Transgender Resource Centre here is all set to host the second edition of its film festival on December 11 and 12 at The American College.

Head of the centre Priya Babu said the short film contest would effect some alteration in media’s portrayal of transgenders. “It is evident that media’s view of the transgender community stays etched in people’s mind. Some of the portrayal is negative,” Priya Babu said.

She said the festival allowed others to understand the lives, dreams, sorrows and struggles of transgenders. Twenty five entries had been received and the contest would present cash prizes to the first three winners. The organisers would also be honouring the best director, actor, supporting actor, musician, cinematographer and editor.

“We also intend to award five transgenders who have worked through several predicaments and have been an example to society this year,” she said.

Priya Babu said some transgender persons, who were now entrepreneurs, would display their products at the festival. “We have a number of knowledgeable speakers and representatives of the Ministry of Social Defence will take part in the event,” she said.