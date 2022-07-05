Transgender colony to get all basic amenities

TIRUNELVELI

The district administration, besides providing basic amenities in the transgender colony at Narasinganallur, will install CCTV cameras at vantage points to prevent entry of anti-social elements, Collector V. Vishnu has said.

Addressing the maiden grievance meet conducted for the transgender here on Tuesday, he said the transgender colony at Narasinganallur near here would be provided with all basic amenities like drinking water, streetlights and road. Financial assistance would be extended so as to enable them start their business ventures.

When the transgender complained about movement of anti-social elements in their colony, he assured them that CCTV cameras would be installed shortly to check their entry.

He said the decision to provide housing facility for transgender at Valliyoor and recruiting them for home guards would be taken up before the next grievance meet. Arrangements had been made to receive applications from the transgender from their houses for changing their names.

“Since we’re conducting coaching classes for the transgender to appear in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Group 2 and 3 in their colony, they should make use of them. We’ve also planned to conduct skill development programmes,” he said and handed over identity cards to 96 transgender, a sewing machine, appointment orders to three transgender in a private company and study materials to prepare for competitive examinations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli East, V.R. Srinivasan, District Revenue Officer S. Jayashree, Special DRO (Disciplinary Proceedings) M. Suganya and District Social Welfare Officer Saraswathi were present.