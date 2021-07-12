Transgender clinic in GRH offers various services

Till date, around 150 transgender individuals, 145 transwoman and five transmen have used the services of transgender clinic in Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai

Madurai

12 July 2021 20:44 IST

It functions on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Transgender Multi-speciality clinic is functioning at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 12 noon. This is the second such facility in the State, established under National Health Mission.

A press release from Dean A. Rathinavel said that the clinic offered services such as psychological counselling, hormonal therapy, sex reassignment surgery, breast transplantation, mastectomy and hysterectomy.

Advertising

Advertising

As per government guidelines, transgender individuals will have to live with gender role that they want to become for a period of one year with stable mental status, before undergoing sex reassignment surgery. The Transgender Clinic Medical board also issues medical certificate to get identity card and various benefits from the Social Welfare Department.

Till date, around 150 transgender individuals, 145 transwoman and five transmen have used the services of the transgender clinic. The medical team of the clinic includes Medical Superintendent Vijayaraghavan, Head of Endocrinology department Sridhar, HOD of Psychiatry Kumanan, HOD of Plastic Surgery Suresh Kumar, HOD of Gynaecology Sumathy, and Resident Medical Officers Srilatha and Raveendran.