Transgender-achievers felicitated

Five transgender activists who broke barriers and achieved success in various fields were felicitated by District Legal Services Authority at the Madurai District Court on Thursday. The activists interacted with law students at the event.

DLSA secretary V. Deepa felicitated Priya Babu, an activist, writer and documentary filmmaker; Aishwarya Bharathi, Senior Regional Manager of a multinational company; Gunavathi, who runs a non-governmental organisation; Priya, secretary of a labour welfare association; and Aradhana, a Home Guard in Theni.

Impressed by their achievements, Ms. Deepa said that DLSA would welcome them as para-legal volunteers and they could contribute to the DLSA programmes.

In an interactive session with the law students, Priya Babu said that Tamil history and literature celebrated transgenders.

People need to read more about the contribution of transgenders to get a better idea of them, Priya Babu said.

Aishwarya Bharathi told the students that one should not look down upon the transgenders.

They too had aspirations and must be encouraged to achieve in their career and life. Reiterating the same, Gunavathi said that the transgender community had come a long way and was capable of fulfilling their dreams.

Priya said that she aspired to become a politician so as to address transgender-related issues. Aradhana said she wanted to join the uniformed services and curb atrocities against the community.