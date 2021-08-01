Transfer of surveyors will be governed by G.O.: HC

MADURAI

01 August 2021 21:06 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has set aside the order of a Single Bench that while issuing the set of guidelines concerning Surveyors held the government should ensure that the same Surveyor is not retained in the same place or area for more than two years to avoid vested interests.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi observed a government order was passed in 1994 with regard to the transfer of Surveyors. The Single Bench had passed the order at the instance of a private party concerning the survey of the party’s property and it was not justified in going beyond the scope of the prayer sought, the court said.

Advertising

Advertising

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by Tamil Nadu Survey Officers Union (Central) against the Single Bench order. Allowing the appeal, the court directed the Commissioner of Survey and Settlement to issue a circular stating that transfers and postings will be governed by the G.O. issued in 1994, till the government takes a fresh decision.