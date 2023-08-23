Transfer of HM facing sexual harassment charges by women teachers cancelled

August 23, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TENKASI

The cancellation of the transfer order of the headmaster of Shencottai Government Higher Secondary School out of Tenkasi district following a series of charges, including sexual harassment, and posting him back in another school in the same district have shocked the complainants and other teachers.

Despite the charges of sexually harassing a few women teachers were proved, the headmaster, who was initially transferred to Government Higher Secondary School in Thiruthangal in Virudhunagar district as punishment, has been posted again in another government higher secondary school in Tenkasi district.

In the petition submitted in the Office of Chief Educational Officer, Tenkasi, in April last, the teachers of SMSS Government Higher Secondary School, Shencottai, said headmaster of the school M. Murugesan, showed favouritism towards a section of teachers and was even refusing genuine privileges to others.

“While allowing his ‘favourite teachers to avail casual leave, medical leave and permission for going out earlier or coming to the school a bit late, he was was refusing the genuine privileges allowed by the Department of Education to others,” according to sources.

Sale of guides to the students at inflated price, not allowing 2 Plus Two students to write the public examination citing their hairstyle, sale of free books, collection of tuition fee up to ₹ 600 were other charges against him. Similarly, teachers accused him of collecting money up to ₹ 600 for giving free bicycle.

Following the complaints, Chief Educational Officer M. Muthaiah ordered an inquiry headed by District Educational Officer (Secondary Grade) and submitted the findings of the inquiry with Joint Director of School Education (Higher Secondary), Chennai, in May last.

In his report to the Joint Director of School Education, Mr. Muthaiah said the teachers, who were given a questionnaire with 15 questions as part of the inquiry, had reconfirmed the charges made against Mr. Murugesan.

The charges pertaining to showing of favouritism to a section of the teachers, sexual harassment to 5 women teachers and a woman Junior Assistant of the school, collection of admission fee up to ₹ 600 from Plus One students and partiality in giving bicycles to a section of the students have been confirmed.

Hence, the CEO had recommended to the Joint Director on May 18 last to take action against Mr. Murugesan, who was subsequently transferred to Government Higher Secondary School in Thiruthangal on July 20 last.

“However, he has been allowed to participate in the transfer counselling and posted as headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School in Aayikudi in Tenkasi district again. It is grave mistake on part of the Department of School Education. Hence, the girl children of affected women teachers have decided to submit petition with National Women’s Commission, State Women’s Commission, all women MPs and women MLAs of Tamil Nadu to highlight the injustice being meted out to the women teachers,” said one of the victims from the school.