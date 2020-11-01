Trans News launched

Madurai

01 November 2020 20:18 IST

The first edition of Trans News, an online magazine for transgender people, was launched at the Transgender Resource Centre here on Sunday.

C. Shanmuga Sundaram, senior manager of Hi-Tech Arai; R.K. Vikrama Karna Pazhuvettarayar, writer and historian; Deepa Nagarani, writer; and C. Kavitha, Assistant Professor with Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women, were the chief guests at the launch of the magazine.

Advertising

Advertising

Chairperson of Transgender Resource Centre and magazine Chief Editor Priya Babu said the magazine would enlighten people on transgender people by focussing on their lives, love, aspirations and celebrations. It would be initially available in Tamil and English languages. All models featured in the magazine were from the transgender community.

The magazine would have reports on health, religion, success stories of transgender people and book reviews. There would be space where products manufactured by transgender people would be advertised. Transgender people who seek jobs could upload their resume and also apply for job offers advertised on the magazine.

The magazine has a team of three transwomen reporters - R. Jeeva, Padmini Prakash and Viji- who mainly contribute stories. The Tamil magazine can be accessed at transnews.in, and the English at en.transnews.in.