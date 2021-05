Trains cancelled

Madurai

06 May 2021 20:14 IST

Nine more pair of trains connecting Chennai with southern districts, including Madurai Tejas, Vaigai, Pallavan and Palaruvi specials have been cancelled for the month of May due to poor patronage.

Train No. 02636 Madurai - Chennai Vaigai special train is cancelled between May 8 and 31 and Train No. 02635 Chennai - Madurai Vaigai special train is cancelled between May 9 and June 1.

Train No. 02606 Karaikudi - Chennai Pallavan special train is cancelled between May 9 and June 1 & Train No. 02605 Chennai - Karaikudi Pallavan special train is cancelled between May 8 and 31.

Advertising

Advertising

Train No. 02613/02614 Chennai - Madurai - Chennai Tejas special train is cancelled between May 8 and 31.

Train No. 06157 Chennai - Madurai Bi-weekly special train is cancelled on May 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, 30 and Train No. 06158 Madurai - Chennai Bi-weekly special train is cancelled on May 13 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29.

Train No. 06019 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Madurai Tri-weekly special train is cancelled on May 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and Train No. 06020 Madurai - Dr.MGR Chennai Central Tri-weekly special train is cancelled on May 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27 and 30.

Train No. 06063 Chennai - Nagercoil weekly special train is cancelled on May 13, 20, 27 and Train No. 06064 Nagercoil - Chennai weekly special train is cancelled on May 14, 21 and 28.

Train No. 06191 Tambaram - Nagercoil daily service special train is cancelled from May 8 to May 31 and Train No. 06192 Nagercoil - Tambaram daily service special train is cancelled from May 9 to June 1.

Train No. 06065 Tambaram - Nagercoil Tri-weekly special train is cancelled on 9, 10, 12, 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26, 30 and 31 and Train No. 06066 Nagercoil - Tambaram Tri-weekly special train is cancelled May 10, 11, 13, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25, 27, 31 & June 1.

Train No. 06791 Tirunelveli - Palakkadu Palaruvi special train is cancelled from May 8 to May 31 and Train No. 06792 Palakkadu - Tirunelveli Palaruvi special train is cancelled from May 9 to June 1.