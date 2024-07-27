GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trains in Sengottai-Punalur section start to run with electric traction

Published - July 27, 2024 06:53 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

With the completion of electrification in Sengottai-Punalur section, Southern Railway has notified running of trains on electric traction from Saturday.

Train No. 16791 Tirunelveli-Palakkad Junction Palaruvi Express has started to run with an electric locomotive from Saturday. Train No.16792 Palakkad Junction-Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express would run on the electric traction from Sunday.

With effect from Sunday, Train No.16102 Kollam-Chennai Egmore Express would run on the electric traction on the entire journey. Similarly, Train No. 16101 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Express would have an electric locomotive from Monday.

Other trains to run on electric traction are: Train No.16327 Madurai Junction-Guruvayur Express (from Sunday) and Train No. 16328 Guruvayur- Madurai Junction Express from Monday; Train No. 06685/06686 Tirunelveli-Sengottai-Tirunelveli Passenger will run on the electric traction from Sunday.

The overhead electrical wires and associated equipment carry a high voltage of 25,000 volts (25 kV). Hence, members of public, passengers, staff and labourers who move or work in proximity with the electrical line are requested to desist from touching directly or indirectly the electric wires and other associated equipment.

Due to high voltage even in two metre proximity, chances of getting electric shock are higher.

During raining and lighting, use of an unfolded umbrella beneath the OHE line too is not safe.

Stating that youngsters are often falling prey to electrocution while climbing on top of the rolling stock to take selfies, the railway has cautioned them from climbing up the rooftop of locomotives and coaches.

People should not throw any object on the OHE lines as they are likely to cause severe electric shock.

No trees located closely to the OHE should be cut or trimmed without prior permission from railway authorities

Goods vehicles that pass through level crossing gates should not be overloaded. Similarly, People should also avoid travelling on top of the vehicles while crossing the railway level crossing gates.

Height gauges are provided on roads ahead of level crossings to give an advance warning to vehicle users on the permitted height for loading. This is to prevent untoward incidents.

Carrying of metal flag poles in possessions may also end up in danger if it is crossed permitted height while passing through level crossings.

