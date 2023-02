Trains cancelled to facilitate engineering works

February 28, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The following train services are cancelled in view of the ongoing engineering works: Train No. 06847 Tuticorin — Vanchimaniyachi Special (planned on March 1 and 2) and Train No. 06848 Vanchimaniyachi — Tuticorin Special (planned for March 2 and 3), according to a railway statement. ADVERTISEMENT

