Trains cancelled, short-terminated

Train No. 16722 Madurai – Coimbatore Express, leaving Madurai at 7 a.m. on September 11, will be short-terminated at Podanur due to engineering improvement works at Coimbatore Railway Station yard.

The train would be partially cancelled between Podanur and Coimbatore, according to statement.

To facilitate complete track renewal work at Tirunelveli pit line, Tirunelveli- Tiruchendur- Tirunelveli passenger train services would be cancelled from September 9 to October 3.

The cancelled trains are: Train No. 06674 Tiruchendur- Tirunelveli passenger, leaving Tiruchendur at 8.15 a.m. daily, and Train No. 06409 Tirunelveli- Tiruchedhur passenger, leaving Tirunelveli at 4.30 p.m. daily.

Due to late running of pairing rakes, Southern Railway has fully cancelled Train No. 22624 Madurai–Chennai Egmore Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Madurai at 8.50 p.m. on September 5, and Train No. 22623 Chennai Egmore–Madurai Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 10.05 p.m. on September 6.

Train No. 06668 Tirunelveli- Thoothukudi passenger, scheduled to depart Tirunelveli at 7.35 a.m. (except Sundays), and Train No. 06667 Thoothukudi- Tirunelveli passenger, scheduled to depart Thoothukudi at 6.25 p.m. (except Sundays), will run as per normal schedule from September 9.

