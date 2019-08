Trains cancelled, regulated

MADURAI

Due to heavy rainfall and water-logging in Bombay Division of Central Railway and landslides between Shiribagilu–Subrahmanya Road covered by South Western Railway, certain changes have been made in the pattern of train services.

Train No.19568 Okha–Tuticorin Weekly Express (journey commencing on August 8), was cancelled. Train No.19567 Tuticorin-Okha Weekly Express (journey commencing on August 11), is also cancelled.

Train No.16340 Nagercoil–Mumbai CST Express via. Tirunelveli and Madurai (journey commencing on August 9), is partially cancelled between Dadar and Mumbai CST. Similarly, Train No.16352 Nagercoil–Mumbai CST Express via. Tirunelveli and Madurai (August 8) is partially cancelled between Dadar and Mumbai CST.

Train No.16339 Mumbai CST–Nagercoil Express (August 8, 9 and 11) is partially cancelled between Mumbai CST and Dadar. Train No.16351 Mumbai CST– Nagercoil Express (August 10) is partially cancelled between Mumbai CST and Dadar.

Train No.11022 Tirunelveli–Dadar Express (August 8 and 9) is partially cancelled between Pune and Dadar. Train No.11021 Dadar–Tirunelveli Express (August 10) is partially cancelled between Dadar and Pune.

Train No.11043 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Madurai Weekly Express (August 9) is partially cancelled between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Solapur.

Train No.11021 Dadar–Tirunelveli Chalukya Express, which left Dadar on August 7, has been diverted via Dadar–Solapur, Wadi–Guntakal–Yesvantpur, according to a statement.