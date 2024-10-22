Trains cancelled due to IMD’s cyclone warning

Due to the warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department on Cyclone DANA, the Southern Railway has announced cancellation of some trains as a precautionary measure.

Train No. 22606 Tirunelveli Junction — Purulia superfast express, scheduled to leave Tirunelveli on October 23, Train No. 06087 Tirunelveli Junction — Shalimar special, scheduled to leave Tirunelveli on October 24, Train No. 20896 Bhubaneswar — Rameswaram (Ramanathapuram) superfast express, scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar on October 25, and Train No. 20895 Rameswaram — Bhubaneswar (Ramanathapuram) superfast express, scheduled to leave Ramanathapuram on October 27, are cancelled.