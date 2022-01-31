Training programme for polling officials

MADURAI

31 January 2022 21:24 IST

A training programme for officials who will man polling stations was held as per State Election Commission guidelines at OCPM Higher Secondary School here on Monday

According to M. Amirthalingam, Corporation Assistant Commissioner (zonal)/Assistant Returning Officer, the programme for the first batch of polling officials of Madurai North zone was conducted and two more sessions would follow for other officials. The training was held for polling proceedings officers, heads of polling station; polling officers-1, who would verify the voter identity and issues the booth slip; and polling officers-3, who will operate the ballot machine when the voter exercises the franchise. (Polling officers - 2 mark the indelible ink on voters’ finger.)

The participants were trained on the polling procedures such as operating the electronic voting machine, importantly COVID-19 standard operating procedure in compliance with the Madras High Court order, and the general operations.

