Unemployed youth to get training

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project is all set to establish a world-class training facility for equipping the unemployed local youth possessing degrees or diplomas in engineering branches with employable skills.

The trainees, including those who had given land for the upcoming nuclear park, thus getting moulded through rigorous training sessions will be recruited either by KKNPP or construction major Larsen and Toubro, hired for constructing the nuclear reactors of KKNPP

Speaking to reporters at Any Vijay Township, the residential colony of the KKNPP workers and the Russian scientists at Chettikulam, after holding 90-minute-long discussion with Collector V. Vishnu and Site Director, KKNPP, Manohar Godbole on giving preference to the locals in recruitment for various positions of the KKNPP, Speaker M. Appavu said he was keen on creating at least 10,000 jobs a year in this region as the State Government was aiming to create 1 lakh new jobs a year.

The KKNPP, which was operating 2 X 1,000 MWe reactors built on an outlay of ₹ 17,000 crore and constructing four more reactors with similar capacity at a cost of ₹ 89,000 crore, had come forward to provide them with skill development training to make unemployed local youths employable and industry-ready.

According to this plan, the KKNPP would train the local youths with the educational qualification of Industrial Training Institute trades, engineering diplomas and engineering degrees in the state-of-the-art training facility. Each batch would have 200 trainees, who would undergo three-month-long training on cutting-edge technologies that would fetch them jobs in the construction sites including the construction of nuclear reactors of KKNPP by Larsen and Toubro.

Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi and Site Director of KKNPP would identify the local trainees based on the applications received from the aspirants.

The KKNPP was giving priority to the locals in the recruitment of the staff meant for ‘C’ and ‘D’ category jobs, especially for the land-losers, till 2011 as per the agreement reached earlier but was not honoured in the past ten years.