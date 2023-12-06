Training students in CPR can help save many lives on roads, offices: Dean

December 06, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Thoothukudi

A simple training on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) which can be performed by any non-medical person can help in saving lives of people who collapse on the road or offices due to heart attack or breathing problem, said Thoothukudi Medical College Dean G. Sivakumar.

While presiding over a hands-on training programme here on Wednesday, he said the common cause of sudden death among people is non-functioning of heart and difficulty in breathing.

“On failure of both, the functioning of brain is stopped due to lack of blood circulation and eventually the brain cannot give commands to other organs and one-by-one each organ will fail leading to death,” Dr. Sivakumar said.

CPR is a technique which can be mastered by any individual, even school students, and they could come to the resuce of persons who fall due to health complication.

In some of the western countries, CPR is taught to students of 8th standard by St. John’s Ambulance and Red Cross.

Of late, the awareness of CPR has been immensely given to police personnel, railway staff and ambulance staff members.

The medical college has been extending the training programmes to various colleges, he added.

The programme was held by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences.

Resident Medical Officer Dr. Silas Jeyamani, Medical Superintendent Dr. Padmanaban, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Kumar, were among those who were present.