Training programme on making wigs for former beedi rollers

April 12, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan who inaugurated a wig making training programme at Mukkoodal on Wednesday.

The district administration, which has trained good number of former beedi rollers in making ornamental products from banana fiber, has identified one more livelihood programme for these tobacco product makers, making wigs for cancer patients.

 In a simple function held at Mukkoodal near Tirunelveli, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inaugurated the 90-day-long training programme for the beedi rollers on making wigs with hair collected from various sources.

Dr. Karthikeyan said the district administration was organising various skill development programmes for women beedi rollers in an attempt to give them an alternative employment since the making of beedi was causing a range of health issues to the makers, especially the women.

 Hence, value-addition of banana fiber to make ornamental products was introduced at three places and this venture became instant hit with these pollution-free products enjoying excellent markets abroad as it was being exported to various countries through a Thoothukudi-based exporter.

 In this line, training on wig making had been started with the guidance of a non-governmental organisation which would sell the wigs being made here to Adayar Cancer Institute, as these wigs would be given to the women undergoing treatment for cancer. “The women can sell the wigs being made here either through the NGO or directly to Adayar Cancer Institute. Since this venture will ensure better livelihood for the women, we expect more number of beedi rollers to come and join this training programme in the next batch. The ‘expert wig makers’ of the first batch will train the women to be trained here in the days to come,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Since the Central Government’s hospital at Mukkoodal remains unused, the training programme is being conducted there. Assistant Collector (Training) S. Gokul was present.

