Training programme on agri-entrepreneurship

MADURAI

The Small Industries Product Promotion Organisation (SIPPO) is set to organise a 45-day free residential training programme for agri-entrepreneurship from December 1.

According to a press release from the organisation, the programme will give the participants exposure to agriculture and allied sector, marketing techniques and maintenance of financial statements.

“After the programme, a range of opportunities for commissioning various businesses, including mushroom farming, organic farming and setting up agro-service centre would be available for the participants,” said K. Palanivel Murugan, General Manager, SIPPO.

People who completed the training programme would be eligible to avail themselves of a loan of ₹5 lakh to ₹20 lakh, for which where the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development would give a 36% subsidy under general category and 44% subsidy for women and SC/ST applicants, he said.

Interested candidates could participate in the selection to be held on November 25 and 26 at Mahaboobpalayam office. They must come with their original certificates, Aadhar card, bank passbook and two passport size photographs. For more details they could call 0452 – 2602339, 2603085 or 9443053104.