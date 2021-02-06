Training programme in landscaping

Students of Horticultural College and Research Institute had the opportunity of hands-on training in landscaping, bonsai making and flower arrangements.
A press release said Dean T, Arumugam inaugurated a five-day programme, organised by EDII Periyakulam Horti Business Incubation Forum. Conducted in association with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) with the funding support from Institutional Development Programme (IDP) - National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP), that concluded on Saturday.
Faculty members led by J. Prem Joshua, Professor and Head, Department of Post Harvest Technology and S. Muthulakshmi, Professor and Head, Department of Floriculture and Landscape architecture, coordinated the event. The training was conducted by industry experts from Hosur, Chennai, Karur, Madurai and Tiruchi respectively.
