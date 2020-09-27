Training programme in computer applications

MADURAI

The Micro Small Medium Enterprises Technology Development Centre’s extension centre is organising a foundation course in computer applications.

A press statement said the course is job oriented and helps in developing skills for various information technology-related job roles. Applicants will also learn IT tools. They can apply for the role of junior programmer who would assist a programmer or analyst in writing, coding and testing of software programs. They can also apply to the role of programmer and web administrator.

Students who have passed Class 12 or have training at Industrial Training Institutes can apply. The duration of the course is 480 hrs spread over 12 months with two semesters. On clearing prescribed examinations, a certificate will be awarded by National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The registration costs ₹500. Those interested can contact 88709 90816 or 86670 65048.