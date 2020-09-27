Training programme in computer applications

The Micro Small Medium Enterprises Technology Development Centre’s extension centre is organising a foundation course in computer applications.
A press statement said the course is job oriented and helps in developing skills for various information technology-related job roles. Applicants will also learn IT tools. They can apply for the role of junior programmer who would assist a programmer or analyst in writing, coding and testing of software programs. They can also apply to the role of programmer and web administrator.
Students who have passed Class 12 or have training at Industrial Training Institutes can apply. The duration of the course is 480 hrs spread over 12 months with two semesters. On clearing prescribed examinations, a certificate will be awarded by National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The registration costs ₹500. Those interested can contact 88709 90816 or 86670 65048.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath