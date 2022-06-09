Training programme for primary school teachers

Staff Reporter June 09, 2022 21:12 IST

As many as 1,575 primary school teachers are taking part in a training programme being held before implementing ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ (numbers and words) mission. It was aimed at making students, till age eight, to be able to read with comprehension and possess basic arithmetic skills.

The teachers are trained by educators from District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) at 11 centres in 11 blocks in the three educational districts including Paramkudi, Mandapam, and Ramanathapuram.

The training is led by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

The five-day training is held between June 6 and 10 and it is provided to teachers handling classes 1 to 3, according to officials at the district educational office.

“Teachers are trained to perform creative activities, art and crafts, bommalattam, storytelling with songs, quizzes to reach educational concepts to students in an easier way,” said one of the trainers, A Senthil Kumar, a second-grade teacher at Panchayat Union Middle School, Therbogi, near Ramanathapuram.

This keeps children eager to learn and come to school regularly and makes learning fun, he added. Necessary educational materials like charts to make flashcards would be distributed to teachers on the concluding day of the training, he said.

Earlier, District Chief Educational Officer A Balamuthu oversaw the ongoing training at Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School in Ramanathapuram.