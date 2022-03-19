Training programme for girl children launched

It is open to girl students of Class VIII to Plus Two

Technovation-2022, an exclusive training programme for girl children, was launched by Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran at the District Police Office here on Saturday.

The programme is being organised in Madurai for the ninth consecutive year. Under the programme, girl students of Class VIII to Plus Two, who are interested in technology are identified and their skills are honed. They will be trained to build a mobile application that provides a solution to a problem in their locality.

The girls will be guided by mentors from corporate companies, and entrepreneurs. The 12-week training programme, open to all girl students in the city, will be held on the Madurai District Armed Reserve Police Campus starting March 26.

Indian Ambassador of Technovation Senthil Kumar said, “A team of girls mentored under the programme won the Technovation competition in 2015. These girls fine-tuned their app which was later launched as Madurai Kavalan in 2016.”

Short film

A social awareness short film on impact of mobile phone usage while on road, made by Aishwaryam Trust in association with Madurai District Police, was released on the occasion.

The two-minute short film titled ‘The Wake Up Call,’ shows how a man who met with an accident loses his life while his phone that got damaged in the accident gets a new life once its display is changed.

Throwing light on the consequences of using the phone while driving, popular ‘pattimandram’ speaker Raja, who is part of the film cast, said, “Saalaiyil gavana kuraivu, vaazhkaiyin irudhi neram” ( Careless on road, life’s final moments).

Additional Superintendent of Police Selvan, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vigneswaran, Regional Transport Officers Chitra, Singaravelu and Selvam were present.