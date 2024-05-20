GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Training programme for forest personnel on integrated elephant census held

Published - May 20, 2024 07:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A training programme for forest personnel on integrated elephant census was held at Mundanthurai Training Centre of Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve on Monday.

 As the integrated elephant census in Mundanthurai, Papanasam, Kadayam and Ambasamudram Ranges is to be organised between May 23 and 25, 37 teams are to be involved in this exercise. Hence, the members of these teams were trained by Deputy Director of KMTR’s Ambasamudram Division Ilaiyaraja and Biologists Sridhar and Agnes.

Apart from the forest personnel, Range Officers Sathyavel of Papanasam, Kalyani of Mundanthurai, Karunamurthy of Kadayam and Nithya of Ambasamudram participated in the training programme.

