Training programme for engineers held

10 December 2021 20:07 IST

Madurai

A three-day training programme on ‘Avoidance of collapse of pre-stressed concrete elevated structures and bridges during construction’ was held by the Indian Academy of Highways Engineers here recently.

Following recent accidents at various locations, including Madurai that killed a worker, the Centre directed the academy to conduct the training programme, where engineers from the National Highways Authority of India, Highways Department of Tamil Nadu, bridge engineers from various construction companies participated.

Professors of NIT-Trichy, scientists and industrial experts in the field of bridge engineering enlightened the participants on various codal provisions, design aspects and standard engineering practices during construction of prestressed segmental bridges.

Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Chairman, NHAI, I.K. Pandey, Director General, Road Development, Dheeraj Kumar, Principal Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports Department, Tamil Nadu, and Sanjeev Kumar, Director, IAHE, were among those who spoke.