Training on safety rules can avoid accidents in fireworks units, says Virudhunagar Collector

February 27, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST

Sundar S 5988

Most of the accidents in fireworks units in the district were due to human errors and were avoidable through proper training, said Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan.

Addressing a one-day workshop on safety for workers of fireworks employees here on Monday, Mr. Jeyaseelan said fireworks unit provide a huge job opportunity for the people and was contributing towards the economic development of the nation.

The safety awareness programme organised by the Department of Industrial Safety and Public Health was an investment to prevent accidents in future.

Joint Director (DISH), Virudhunagar E. Velmurugan, said the department plans to conduct a series of 28 awareness meetings in the district for the benefit of fireworks employees. “We focus on the common mistakes which lead to accidents at fireworks units and explain ways to avoid such mistakes,” he said.

The workers were asked to work inside the working sheds and under the shade of trees. Similarly, each working shed should have only a permitted number of workers, he said.

JD (DISH), Sivakasi, Ravichandran, Sattur Revenue Divisional Officer, Anitha, President of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association, P. Ganesan, were among those who were present. The Collector released a booklet on industrial safety rules on the occasion.

CONNECT WITH US