Training in robotic process automation

A four-day hands-on training programme on Robotics Process Automation (RPA) was held at the PSNA College of Engineering and Technology. About 80 students from the departments of Information Technology and Computer Science and 10 faculty members underwent the training at the programme that concluded on Friday.

The college has signed an MoU with a Bangaluru-based IT company, Automation Anywhere, that excels in RPA, which is supposedly one of the latest technologies in the IT field currently, and the company that has offered the college its software also trained the students in the software.

“This will make them industry-ready and the certificate they get at the end of the training will improve their prospects of getting placement. Currently, our college has achieved 85% of on-campus placement rate. We hope to improve this in future through such pioneer initiatives. In a similar effort, we have set up a state-of-the-art BOT Lab on our campus for the benefit of students,” said Dr. Vincent, Head of IT Department.

“Every prime IT company is lapping up RPA today and students who are equipped with a prior training in RPA are given preference in jobs with a higher pay packet. The training will make students capable to work on many RPA functionalities and bridge the gap between academics and industry,” said Kunnal Banerjee, the resource person from Automation Anywhere.