A stakeholders training in ‘Reinforcing indigenous knowledge for livestock health and productivity’ was conducted at Veterinary College and Research Institute (VCRI) in Theni on Tuesday.

The training programme was conducted as part of a project on ‘Assessment of indigenous medication against clinical mastitis condition in dairy cows’ being implemented at the Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education at the VCRI, in collaboration with National Innovation Foundation, India.

According to a press statement, in dairy animals, mastitis causes irreparable economic losses to the farming community. The statement said mastitis, in particular subclinical mastitis, was a common production disease that occurred in cows and buffaloes. The non-antibiotic approach for treatment of mastitis or protecting udder health was gaining momentum over the conventional approach of antibiotics.

Welcoming the gathering, S. Senthilkumar, Head of Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education at VCRI, spoke about the importance of udder health and project activities. P.N. Richard Jagatheesan, Dean, VCRI, released the project technology.

A. Koilraja, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, Theni, offered felicitation. R.K. Ravikumar, Scientist, National Innovation Foundation, delivered a lecture on ‘Indigenous knowledge system’.

A. Methai, Head of Veterinary Clinical Complex, VCRI, M. Kalaivanan, Assistant Professor, S. Subramanian and K. Sivarathna, Assistant Directors of Animal Husbandry Department, also spoke at the event which was attended by over 30 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons.