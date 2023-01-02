Training imparted to TNSTC bus crew on safe commuting

January 02, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Dindigul Region of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), raised awareness of the importance of safety among the bus crew here on Monday.

As per the directions of Regional General Manager, Dindigul, M. Daniel Solomon, the awareness was created as part of taking various measures to ensure better functioning of TNSTC buses and to avert accidents, stated a press release.

TNSTC employees carried placards bearing slogans on reducing speed to prevent accidents, to not overtake at curves on identified black spots along the bus routes from Dindigul to Tiruchi, Dindigul to Palani, Theni to Kumili and Theni to Bodinnaikanur as well as bus stands in Dindigul and Theni districts.

Further, awareness training for safe commuting was conducted for bus drivers at bus stands in Dindigul, Palani and Theni by TNSTC training officials.

Mr. Solomon told The Hindu that plans are afoot to conduct similar awareness campaigns at least thrice a week in different and important bus routes in Dindigul and Theni districts.

“Since maintaining speed is crucial for ensuring safety for the bus crew and passengers, and to keep the roads accident-free, we aim to instil the same in our bus crew by way of conducting frequent awareness,” he said.