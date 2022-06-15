Training for socio economic survey in Madurai

National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics Programme Implementation will launch its 79th round of socio economic survey from July 1.

The survey extended over a one-year period is earmarked for collection of data for compilation of a number of Sustainable Development Goals indicators through a ‘Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (CAMS)’.

CAMS is introduced to cater the emerging need of information on high-frequency socio-economic indicators. CAMS will collect information required for the purpose of generating SDG indicators and sub-indicators of Global Indices.

This round will include for the first time a survey on Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa/Amchi and Homoeopathy ( AYUSH). The survey on AYUSH will be undertaken simultaneously with CAMS. The survey will gather information for the development of AYUSH.

Senior Statistical Officer L. Palaniappan, Deputy Director (Headquarters) Balram, Joint Director NSO (FOD) RO Madurai G. Vishnu Raj, Deputy Director DES Madurai A. Sundar Anand and Senior Statistical Officer RO Madurai Lokesh Kumar Jatav were present.