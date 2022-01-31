Training for polling personnel held

Training for the polling personnel to be involved in the 55 wards of Tirunelveli Corporation for the urban local body election to be held on February 19 was held here on Monday.

Chairing the training session, Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran said over 2,000 polling personnel would be deployed in the 490 polling booths in 55 wards of the Corporation on February 19. The Presiding Officer and the Polling Officers should reach the polling stations concerned at 12 noon of the previous day (February 18). The polling personnel, while receiving the polling materials including the Electronic Voting Machines, at the polling booth should carefully check the materials they receive with the checklist.

The Presiding Officer of every booth should understand the polling procedure and take the lead in ensuring hassle-free polling. Since polling would commence at 7 a.m. sharp, the Presiding Officer should take every effort to start ‘mock polling’ in the presence of the agents of the candidates well in advance and clear the votes polled during mock polling.

“The polling personnel should be cent per cent attentive during the training session and clarify all your doubts so as to ensure smooth polling on February 19,” said Mr. Vishnu Chandran.

Health Officer Shahul Hameed trained the polling personnel on the operation of Electronic Voting Machines’ control and the ballot units, documents to be prepared as the polling progresses, updating the polling percentage for every two hours etc.

Thoothukudi

Corporation Commissioner of Thoothukudi T. Charusree chaired a similar training session held in the port town on Monday for the polling personnel to be deployed in the 60 wards of the urban civic body.