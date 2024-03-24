ADVERTISEMENT

Training for polling personnel held in Madurai

March 24, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Training for polling personnel to be deployed in polling stations across Madurai district for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was conducted in the 10 Assembly segments in Madurai district on Sunday.

Madurai Collector and District Election Officer M. S. Sangeetha inspected the training programme. The training programme was conducted at one centre in each of the 10 Assembly segments. The polling personnel were given training on the operation of the Electronic Voting Machines control and ballot units and voter verifiable paper audit trail units.

There are 10 Assembly segments in Madurai district of which six come under the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai East, Madurai West, Madurai Central and Melur come under Madurai Lok Sabha constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam come under Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency and Sholavandan and Usilampatti come under Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US