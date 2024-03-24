GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Training for polling personnel held in Madurai

March 24, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Training for polling personnel to be deployed in polling stations across Madurai district for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was conducted in the 10 Assembly segments in Madurai district on Sunday.

Madurai Collector and District Election Officer M. S. Sangeetha inspected the training programme. The training programme was conducted at one centre in each of the 10 Assembly segments. The polling personnel were given training on the operation of the Electronic Voting Machines control and ballot units and voter verifiable paper audit trail units.

There are 10 Assembly segments in Madurai district of which six come under the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai East, Madurai West, Madurai Central and Melur come under Madurai Lok Sabha constituency.

Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam come under Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency and Sholavandan and Usilampatti come under Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

