Training for police personnel on CD file writing

Finer case details in the document will lead to conviction of accused: SP

Madurai District Police have embarked on a programme to train police personnel on the nuances of case dairy (CD) file writing, an important document in taking cases to their logical conclusion.

Three police personnel identified in each police station will undergo five-day training.

“CD file writing assumes lot of significance when it comes to fetching conviction to the accused in cases. Often inadvertent mistakes in entering finer details of a criminal case result in acquittal of the accused,” Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar, said after inaugurating the training programme on Wednesday.

Though the cases are investigated by officials in the rank of sub-inspector and above, the role of CD file writing police personnel is significant. “They need to take a lot of caution in making entries to ensure that not even minor case details are missed,” he pointed out.

Officials have roped in resource persons who will provide them case details where mistakes in CD file writing led to acquittal.

“This will help the police personnel understand the gravity of CD file writing. Besides classroom teaching, the trainees will be given practical tests on writing CD files,” the SP added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vanitha and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Armed Reserve) Joseph Nixon were present.