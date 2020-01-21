Training for DEOs on school administration on Jan. 24, 25

MADURAI

A total of 60 District Education Officers (DEOs) from across Tamil Nadu are expected to take part in a training programme on handling school administration here on January 24 and January 25.

The 60 officers, who had been recently promoted to the post, would be taught how to tackle issues relating to handling finance and fixation based on pay. The focus would also lie on working through litigations, handling court cases and approaching litigants, said a senior official from the School Education Department.

The programme is usually conducted once a year for new appointees. The programme has been primarily conducted under the Central government’s Samagra Shiksha programme which aims at improving school effectiveness through equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes.

The programme will also teach the participants to handle disciplinary action against colleagues and students. The implementation of new schemes and usage of technology will also be taught to the DEOs.

R.Sudalaikannan, State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, and S. Kannappan, Director of School Education, are expected to participate in the event.