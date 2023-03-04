Training centre-cum-simulation lab for healthcare launched in Ramanathapuram

March 04, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Rajans Hospital has launched a training centre and simulation lab as part of the Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre (TN-ASDC) for Healthcare here on Saturday.

Dr. K. Josephrajan, founder and chief physician of the hospital, launched the First Responder Training (FRT) programme, a one day course to train participants in providing critical first aid to road and home accident victims. The first batch comprised 25 participants, predominantly drivers and conductors of commercial transport vehicles like school buses.

He spoke about the necessity of the skills development programme, supported by the Central and State governments and aimed at imparting employable skills to the country’s large youth population. He also emphasised the First Responder Training as increasing life expectancy was associated with higher frequency of health issues like cardiac arrest, stroke, fractures due to falling etc. The First Responders are expected to provide first aid and care to the victims until the arrival of ambulance transport to hospitals.

The Skill Training Office Assistant Director K. Yogam inaugurated the simulation lab and explained that the purpose of the Apex Skill Development Centre was to approve high-quality training centres for skills development, ensuring that people in all professions benefitted from being properly trained and certified for their skills.

The TN-ASDC Training Centre and Simulation Lab here has a state-of-the-art facility to impart different types of medical training to both healthcare staff and non-healthcare participants. The simulation lab, established at a cost of about ₹ 25 lakh features imported training dummies that are used to realistically train people in CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), airway clearance, and all other important first aid techniques. Both adult and paediatric dummies are available for specialised training.

Regional Transport Officer J. Sheik Mohamed inaugurated the training centre and called upon the FRT participants, who were mostly drivers of transport vehicles, to be conscious of their role in safely transporting people and to use their knowledge as First Responders to readily help road accident victims. The modern training centre provides an ideal learning environment for the course participants to engage in 1-on-1 discussions with highly skilled and certified training supervisors.