The Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) will conduct a regional training camp of Tamil Nadu (South) at Madurai for field officers from September 29 to October 1. The camp is held to impart training to around 100 field officers of the region engaged in the National Sample Surveys (NSS). The training camp will be inaugurated by National Statistical Office, Regional Head, G. Vishnu Raj.
Training camp for field officers
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.