Training camp conducted for tourism-related data collection

The National Statistical Office (NSO) conducted a regional training camp for field-level staff members who would be collecting data on ‘Domestic Tourism Expenditure’ and ‘Multiple Indicators Survey’ during the 78th round from January, here on Tuesday. They are expected to collect data on ‘Domestic Tourism Expenditure’ and ‘Multiple Indicators Survey’.

The round, which will be conducted in association with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, will involve monitoring information regarding tourism that occurs due to health, education, pilgrimage, environment and sustenance. The field-level staff members will also have to record household characteristics and trips’ characteristics for the preparation of the third Tourism Satellite Account (TCA) for the Ministry of Tourism.

‘Watch keenly’

P.T. Shuba, Director, NSO (FOD), Zonal Office, Bengaluru, who addressed the participants, said the staff members must look keenly at people going on overnight trips to provide complete details of the expenditure for each trip.

K. Jayasankar, Regional Joint Director (in-charge), Department of Economics and Statistics, Madurai, said, “In my experience, It has been proven that people in rural areas often answer questions in a better way. Since several hundred people travel daily, one must try to account for all essential details,” he said.

He also provided pointers on properly recording the ‘head of the family’ as the decision maker and not automatically assume that it would be the man of the house while recording the gender gap in future surveys.

R. Kannan, Professor and Director, Centre for Tourism and Hotel Management, Madurai Kamaraj University, delivered a lecture on how to define ‘tourism’ and a ‘tourist’.

V. Rethinam, Head of Office, elaborated on in detail, the details requested under the Multiple Indicators Survey which includes details regarding possession of mobile phones, property and other material goods.