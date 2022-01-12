Speed trial conducted on newly laid BG line

Speed trial was successfully conducted on the newly laid broad gauge between Meelavittaan and Mela Marudhur Railway Stations here on Wednesday.

The stations, which are situated 18 km apart, are part of the proposed Madurai – Thoothukudi section via Aruppukottai. Though Thoothukudi and Madurai have been connected via Vaanchi Maniyachi, Kovilpatti, Sattur and Virudhunagar, the new railway line is being laid to connect these two cities via Meelavittaan, Mela Marudhur, Kulaththoor, Vilaathikulam, Nagalaapuram, Pudur, Panthalkudi, Aruppkukottai, Kalkurichi, Kaariyaapatti, Aaviyoor, Paaraipatti and Thirupparankundram as per the announcement made in the Railway Budge 1999 – 2000.

As the broad gauge has been laid for about 18 km between Melavittaan and Mela Marudhur at a cost of ₹ 260 crore, the speed trial of the engine was conducted. The locomotive that left Melavittaan at 11.05 a.m. crossed the distance in eight-and-a-half minute as the engine sped past at 120 km an hour even as the villagers were witnessing it with awe. The engine took the same time to reach the starting point again.

Deputy Chief Engineer (construction), Southern Railway, Nandagopal, who witnessed the speed trial, said rail traffic on this section for 18 km would start after the mandatory inspection by the Commissioner for Railway Safety.

“The remaining part of this project between Mela Marudhur and Madurai will continue. If the land acquired for this project can be completed as planned, the new section between Thoothukudi and Madurai will be completed in 3 years,” Mr. Nandagopal said.