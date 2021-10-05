Unreserved special train

Southern Railway has proposed to run unreserved express special train between Madurai and Rameswaram from October 7 until further advice.

A statement said that train number 06654 Rameswaram - Madurai express special train will leave Rameswaram at 5.40 a.m. and reach Madurai at 9.30 a.m.

In the return direction, train number 06655 Madurai - Rameswaram express special train will leave Madurai at 6.10 p.m. and reach Rameswaram at 10.05 p.m.

These trains will halt at Pamaban, Mandapam, Uchipuli, Ramanathapuram, Sattirakudi, Paramakudi, Sudiyur, Manamadurai, Tiruppachetti, Tiruppuvanam, Silaiman, Madurai East Railway stations.

Another unreserved express special train will be run between Tiruchi - Dindigul from October 7 and Dindigul from October 8 until further advice.

Train number 06499 Tiruchi - Dindigul express special train will leave Tiruchi at 6.30 p.m. and reach Dindigul at 8.45 p.m.

In the return direction, train number 06498 Dindigul - Tiruchi express special train will leave Dindigul at 6.15 a.m. and reach Tiruchi at 8.30 a.m. These trains have been provided with stoppage at Tamaraipadi, Vadamadurai, Ayyalur, Kalpattichatram, Vaiyampatti, Chettiapatti, Manaparai, Kolathur and Pungudi Railway stations.