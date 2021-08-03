Madurai

Trial run on Andipatti-Theni new line

Special Correspondent Madurai 03 August 2021 20:09 IST
Updated: 03 August 2021 20:09 IST

A light engine trial run on the newly-laid Andipatti-Theni broadgauge line will be held on Wednesday.

The gauge conversion works in the section of Madurai – Bodinayakanoor broadgauge project has been completed and the statutory inspection by Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bangalore is expected soon.

It is planned to conduct engine trial run at a speed of 80 kmph to 100 kmph on this section between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday. People living in the vicinity of the new line are cautioned not to approach or cross the new line during the engine speed trial run.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Madurai
Read more...