Madurai

Trial run on Andipatti-Theni new line

A light engine trial run on the newly-laid Andipatti-Theni broadgauge line will be held on Wednesday.

The gauge conversion works in the section of Madurai – Bodinayakanoor broadgauge project has been completed and the statutory inspection by Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bangalore is expected soon.

It is planned to conduct engine trial run at a speed of 80 kmph to 100 kmph on this section between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday. People living in the vicinity of the new line are cautioned not to approach or cross the new line during the engine speed trial run.


