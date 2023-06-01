Train traffic regulation for track maintenance work 

June 01, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Certain train services will be regulated for track maintenance work scheduled in Chengannur — Mavelikara; Karunagapally — Sasthankotta; Kadakkavur — Varkala sections and at Nagercoil Junction Yard.

Train Number 16605 Mangaluru Central — Nagercoil Junction Ernad Express, leaving Mangaluru Central on June 21, 23, 24 and 26, will be short-terminated at Kollam Junction. The train will be partially cancelled between Kollam Junction and Nagercoil Junction.

Train Number 16606 Nagercoil Junction — Mangaluru Central Ernad Express, leaving Nagercoil Junction on June 22, 24, 25 and 27, will be short-terminated at Nagercoil Junction. The train will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil Junction and Kollam Junction.

Train Number 16649 Mangaluru Central — Nagercoil Junction Parasuram Express, leaving Mangaluru Central on June 21, 23, 24, and 26, will be short-terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil Junction.

Train Number 16650 Nagercoil Junction — Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express will commence service from Thiruvananthapuram Central instead of Nagercoil Junction on June 22, 24, 25 and 27. The train will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Train Number 16730 Punalur — Madurai Junction Express, leaving Punalur on June 21, 23, 24 and 26, will be diverted via Nagercoil Junction Bypass, skipping its scheduled stoppage at Nagercoil Junction. Additional stoppage will be provided at Nagercoil Town station at 10.40 p.m.

Train Number 16729 Madurai Junction — Punalur Express, leaving Madurai Junction on June 21, 23, 24 and 26, will be diverted via Nagercoil Junction Bypass, skipping its scheduled stoppage at Nagercoil Junction. Additional stoppage will be provided at Nagercoil Town station at 4.35 a.m.

Train Number 22621 Rameswaram — Kanniyakumari Superfast Express, leaving Rameswaram on June 24 and 26, will be delayed by 20 minutes at Aralvaimozhi, according to an official statement.

