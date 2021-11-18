Train to link Theni district with Chennai on the cards

MPs demand early completion of projects, more trains,

Southern Railway has proposed to run a train connecting Bodinaickanoor with Chennai, according to Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan.

After attending the meeting of Members of Parliament, representing constituencies falling under Madurai Railway Division, with Southern Railway General Manager (in charge) B. G. Mallaya here on Thursday, he said that the proposal for Train No. 20601/20602 thrice weekly has been sent to the Railway Board for clearance.

The gauge conversion work on the entire Madurai - Bodi stretch is expected to be completed in the next few months.

Similarly, the railway administration has agreed to conduct feasibility study for constructing a pedestrian subway connecting Madurai railway junction with the renovated Periyar bus stand, he said.

Mr. Venkatesan said that the Southern Railway had also proposed stoppage at Oddanchathiram railway station for Madurai-Thiruvananthapuram Amirtha Express to help farmers take their produce to Oddanchathiram wholesale vegetable market.

Demanding that the vacancies in railways should be filled up with people of the respective States, Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko wanted railway administration to revoke the order shifting recruitment of employees for Madurai Railway Division to Thiruvananthapuram division.

He also highlighted flooding of railway subways during rain and sought facilities for clearing of water.

The demand for making Koodal Nagar railway station a second terminal for Madurai was stressed by the MPs.

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore demanded that a railway station at Chekkanoorani that existed on the metre gauge Madurai-Bodi line should be restored when gauge conversion work was completed.

Besides early completion of doubling work between Madurai and Tirunelveli, he sought stoppages for all express trains at Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam railway stations, extension of Hyderabad-Chennai Charminar Express up to Kanniyakumari and making Silambu Express a daily service.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi stressed implementation of the proposed new railway line along the east coast to connect the southern districts with Chennai. She also complained of old and worn-out coaches being used for trains serving the southern districts and sought their replacement.

Ms. Kanimozhi also wanted to restore all stoppages that were withdrawn during the lockdown period.

‘Sivaganga left out’

Sivaganga MP Karthi Chidambaram complained of continuous neglect of Sivaganga, Karaikudi and Manamadurai railway stations. He sought trains to Chennai, Rameswaram and Coimbatore to serve the people of Sivaganga district.

Among those present at the meeting were MPs Su.Thirunavukarasar, Dhanush M. Kumar, S. Gnanathiraviam, P. Raveendhranath and P. Velusamy, senior railway officials and Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth.