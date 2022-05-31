Train timings revised
The timings of Madurai- Theni- Madurai unreserved express special trains are revised with effect from June 1. Accordingly, the train (06701) will leave Madurai at 8.05 a.m. instead of the present timing of 8.30 a.m. and reach Theni at 9.35 a.m. In the return direction, the train will leave Theni at 6.15 p.m. and reach Madurai at 7.50 p.m.
